Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $46.12 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

