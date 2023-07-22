Request Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $304,764.69 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $76.99 million and approximately $304,764.69 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,863.67 or 1.00076841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07775724 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $443,987.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

