Reviewing OFS Credit (OCCI) and Its Competitors

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is one of 1,231 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OFS Credit to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Credit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A OFS Credit Competitors 348.04% 7.09% 4.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of OFS Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of OFS Credit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Credit Competitors 1057 4721 6238 87 2.44

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OFS Credit and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.40%. Given OFS Credit’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OFS Credit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.6%. OFS Credit pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 1,232.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OFS Credit is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFS Credit and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit -$11.17 million N/A -5.29 OFS Credit Competitors $540.75 million $13.61 million 10.12

OFS Credit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OFS Credit. OFS Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

OFS Credit has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Credit’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OFS Credit competitors beat OFS Credit on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

