Reviewing Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tigo Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.46%. Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Tigo Energy.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -16.27% -178.57% -15.46% Tigo Energy N/A -6,449.52% -0.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tigo Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.16 billion 1.07 -$267.42 million ($4.62) -5.90 Tigo Energy $81.32 million 1.70 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

Tigo Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities. It also offers inverters, batteries, and automatic transfer switches. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California.

