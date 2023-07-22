Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 35,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 6,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the first quarter worth $86,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

