Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $328.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.58.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Down 0.7 %

Penumbra stock opened at $303.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.35 and its 200-day moving average is $285.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $127.44 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,897.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,865. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.