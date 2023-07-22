Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

Rogue Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.57, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

