Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 0.7%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.05. 6,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.00.
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.
