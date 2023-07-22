Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

