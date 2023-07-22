Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

