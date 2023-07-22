Rossmore Private Capital Sells 1,590 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $302.67 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.