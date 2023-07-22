Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,659,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 838,467 shares.The stock last traded at $98.71 and had previously closed at $98.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

