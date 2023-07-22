SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.4 %

BX opened at $104.91 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.