SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $601,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAPR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $24.89 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

