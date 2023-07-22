SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $510.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.38. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $533.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.