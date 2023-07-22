SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $279.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

