SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,956 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

