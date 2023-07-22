SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 17,308 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 100.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 71.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 97,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 253.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 165,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

