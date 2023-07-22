SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

