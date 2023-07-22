SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

