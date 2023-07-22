Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.
Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %
SDVKY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. 49,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $25.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Handelsbanken upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sandvik AB (publ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.