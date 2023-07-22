SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $146.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.92.

NYSE:SAP opened at $134.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.21. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in SAP by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

