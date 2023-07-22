Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLBGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,802.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Earnings History for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.