Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.
In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
