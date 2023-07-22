Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.05. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scholastic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Scholastic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

