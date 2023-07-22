Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Raised by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Price Performance

SCHV opened at $68.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

