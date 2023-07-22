Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,590. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

