Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. FMR LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

