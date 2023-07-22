Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $993,333.91 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Seele-N has a market cap of $993,333.91 and $157.29 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017250 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,911.31 or 1.00037267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041201 USD and is up 889.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.