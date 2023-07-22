Serum Price Hits $0.0962 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Serum has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

