Serum (SRM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.36 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $26.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

