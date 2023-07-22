ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 20.1 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

