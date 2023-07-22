Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Drops By 8.7%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,197,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 8,982,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMDPF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

