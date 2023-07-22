Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Declines By 9.2%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,662,300 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 2,930,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,874.3 days.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $140.00 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $143.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.