Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Drops By 11.9%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Celularity Price Performance
Shares of Celularity stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
Celularity Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celularity
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.