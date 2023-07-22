Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declines By 13.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

