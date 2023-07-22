Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declines By 13.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $27.67.
CHS Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
