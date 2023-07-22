Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Declines By 15.9%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 663,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,600. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,132,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after acquiring an additional 225,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 188,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Articles

