Short Interest in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Expands By 8.4%

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $66,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 726.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 606,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 793,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 144,645 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 431,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $590.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 65.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.