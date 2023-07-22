Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Decreases By 12.0%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 15,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.26. 9,921,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.