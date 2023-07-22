Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declines By 16.3%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FFA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.91. 28,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,973. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
