Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declines By 16.3%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FFA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.91. 28,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,973. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 559,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 526,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

