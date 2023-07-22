Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Drops By 12.4%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 593,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $18,295,251,000,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 285,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

