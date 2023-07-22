Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Declines By 14.3%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at $24,640,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,261,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $645,085. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

ISSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.83 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

