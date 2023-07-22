Short Interest in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expands By 7.5%

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

K opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

