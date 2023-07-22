Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.08

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and traded as high as $168.71. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $167.56, with a volume of 4,338 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 185.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

