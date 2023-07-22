Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.80 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.32 and a 12 month high of C$14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46. The stock has a market cap of C$860.69 million, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.39.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -376.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

