Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.80 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.32 and a 12 month high of C$14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46. The stock has a market cap of C$860.69 million, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.39.
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.