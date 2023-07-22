SingularityNET Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $280.93 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021504 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,712.64 or 0.99988051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002247 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23465867 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $18,603,854.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

