Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

