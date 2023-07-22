SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) versus Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Financial Contrast

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Free Report) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hannover Rück and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 2 0 0 0 1.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hannover Rück currently has a consensus target price of $149.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.46%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 25.52 SiriusPoint $2.48 billion 0.62 -$386.80 million ($0.38) -24.83

This table compares Hannover Rück and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hannover Rück has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A SiriusPoint -1.28% -1.59% -0.28%

Summary

Hannover Rück beats SiriusPoint on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.