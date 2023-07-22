SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 41,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 69,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

SMC Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

SMC Company Profile

SMC ( OTCMKTS:SMCAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. SMC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SMC Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

