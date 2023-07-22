Smooth Love Potion Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $67.83 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $67.83 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Smooth Love Potion Token Profile
Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,798,912,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,798,603,668 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.