Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.43.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $275.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.26. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.